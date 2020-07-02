Eifler voices concerns with playing football this fall

(WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler, and other Illini, have worries about getting on the field this fall. Eifler made that clear in a tweet he posted on Wednesday morning.

I understand that people want to see us play this season but in reality how can a team full of 100+ student athletes fully function during a pandemic. Trust, my teammates and I want to play. But schools around the country are showing blatant disregard for student athletes. — Milo (@_miloeifler) July 1, 2020

Eifler returned to Champaign in June, and says he feels comfortable with Illinois’ voluntary workouts, but isn’t sure how Illinois will be able to move forward with a season.

“The football player in me wants to put on pads right now but at the same time our health and safety is the priority. Mr. Whitman starts every meeting off like that, but it’s hard when you’re taking this process day by day,” says Eifler. “We got through the day, but are we doing to get through tomorrow? It’s the mere fact of how are we going to practice, how are we going to play? It’s all up in the air, and that causes some frustration within the players.”

Initially, Eilfer’s tweet sparked some concern. A zoom call press conference with local media scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon, was then postponed. Eifler later had a conversation with Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, and athletic director Josh Whitman to express his uncertainty with a fall season, before speaking to the media later on Wednesday afternoon. He also clarified his tweet later on, saying “My intent is to figure out what the NCAA is willing to do for us.”

Just to clarify and uncertainty about what I said, U of I is doing everything in their power to provide us with a safe and healthy plan to continue workouts. My intent is to figure out what the @NCAA is willing to do for us! — Milo (@_miloeifler) July 1, 2020

Eifler says the team is notified when an athlete tests positive for COVID-19, but did not say how many have.