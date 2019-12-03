Effort the main focus coming off Miami loss

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Before fans got settled in their seats on Monday night, Miami had already ballooned their lead to double digits. The Illini clawed their way back but couldn’t complete that comeback.

The first half got so bad that Brad Underwood used all four of his allotted timeouts for the game, in the first 15 minutes. The Illini came out a different team in the second half, cutting the 19 points halftime deficit to single digits with seven minutes left. It was down to one when Ayo Dosunmu was called for a charge while taking the potential game winning shot with 2.7 seconds left.

“Our effort was more of an issue than anything we could do x’s and o’s wise. We addressed that and it was great to see that we’ve got a locker room full of guys with pride and they fought,” Underwood said. “Had we been able to finish off that last play you’re talking about the biggest comeback in school history, but we’re not.”

“We don’t have those guys that you know ‘We’re down 27, oh we lost the game’, no. We had energy in the locker room, we was ‘We better get this back’, I think we had a really, really good shot at it,” Giorgi Bezhanishvili said.

Illinois has a date with #3 Maryland on Saturday.