MATTOON (WCIA) — Coming in at 96 miles per hour, Effingham pitcher Josh McDevitt is dominating on the mound.

“It’s good to see that hard work pay off and just try to come out here and compete for the team and try to get wins,” McDevitt said.

And he’s making it difficult for other teams to touch the ball. In his last two games, McDevitt has struck out 22 batters in nine innings, all without allowing a hit. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound right hander is attracting more and more attention from MLB scouts, with several in attendance last Saturday in a win at Mattoon.

“I try not to think about it too much,” McDevitt said. “I kind of just ignore them and just focus on the game and realize that’s the most important right now. The only thing I’m really focused on right now is having a good season and making a deep playoff run and can’t really worry about anything else.”

“Just kudos to him and how hard he’s worked over the last three years,” Effingham head coach Curran McNeely said. “As a sophomore he did struggle a little bit with location, but just seeing him grow and mature not just as an athlete but as a student, he’s worked his tail off and I’m glad to see it paying off for him.”

That hard work landed him a spot at Missouri, committing to the Tigers in June 2021 over other offers from Illinois, Xavier, Indiana State and others. Now as a senior, Josh has a 1.54 ERA, only allowing nine hits, with a total of 46 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched so far. While he’s ready to make an impact in the SEC, the MLB draft prospect may have a tough decision to make this summer as well with the MLB Draft in July.

“That’s kind of something to worry about a little more when the season ends,” said McDevitt. “It just depends on the situation and we’ll just make the decision that’s best for me and my family, but right now I’m just worried about making a deep playoff run and just coming out here with the guys for one last season and competing and trying just to enjoy it.”

“It’s pretty cool,” Effingham senior catcher Myles Maxedon said about McDevitt’s success. “I’ve caught him since we were, I don’t know, eight years old, so just watching him progress is pretty cool to see.”