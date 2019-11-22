Effingham in search of first football state finals appearance

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham is one win away from school history and their first ever berth in the football state championship.

The Flaming Hearts are 11-1 with their only loss coming in week eight at Mt. Zion. The coaches did some self-reflecting and have won four games in a row by multiple touchdowns.

“We talk about a lot as coaches that winning can mask some things,” head coach Brett Hefner said. “And there were some things that we maybe needed to focus back in on, just details, and we’ve done a much better job of that here the last three weeks.”

“It can be distracting knowing that you’re 48 minutes from going up to DeKalb but coach has preached and preached to us this week ‘You gotta win this one, you gotta get this one, you gotta stay focused on this one before you can even think about that trip up there’,” quarterback Nathan Shakelford said.

Effingham hosts Murphysboro (10-2) on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.