CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois volleyball is heading to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001. The Panthers swept Southeast Missouri State in straight sets Wednesday night in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship match, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20, to win the program’s second OVC tourney title and first in 22 years.

“We’ve had our sights set on this all season so I’m not shocked, it just feels good to be able to celebrate,” EIU sophomore middle blocker Kate Dean said.



“We just believed in ourselves,” added EIU senior outside hitter Natalie Mitchem. “We knew we could do it and no matter what history was, we knew that this team was the team to do it.”



“It’s something that we all expected and we just wanted to come out here and give it our best and we don’t only play with the heart, we’re playing with everything and I think did that so I couldn’t be more than happy,” EIU senior libero Christina Martinez Mundo said.



“Just to keep having faith, that’s what I did and just to believe that your grind, your patience, your tough decisions and your easy decisions will all payoff at some point and that’s what happened,” EIU head coach Sara Thomas said.

The Panthers (28-4) await their NCAA tournament draw on Sunday’s selection show set to start at 5 p.m. on ESPN.