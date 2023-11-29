CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois volleyball is less than 24 hours away from playing in its first NCAA Tournament game in more than two decades, as EIU takes on Marquette in the First Round on Thursday.

The Panthers got their send off to West Lafayette, Ind. on Wednesday morning, with fans gathering before their bus departed. The Golden Eagles will not be an easy task for EIU, but with wins over Power Five opponents like Missouri and Illinois this season the Panthers have been preparing for this all year.

“This is what we’ve been preparing for since the summer,” senior Natalie Mitchem said. “This has been our goal to win OVC Championship, go to the NCAA, to try to win in the NCAA as well, not just get into it.”

“I think right now we’re playing like our best volleyball,” junior Kaitlyn Flynn said. “We know all season we’ve prepared for this and we always trust our preparation. I think it’s mainly excitement.”

“Scheduling Illinois and then Mizzou back-to-back early on was was all in preparation for this game,” head coach Sara Thomas said. “Just going to ride our strengths and our momentum.”

First serve between the Panthers and Golden Eagles is 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The winner of the match will play the winner of Regional-host Purdue and Fairfield on Friday.