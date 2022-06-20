CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football will be making a trip to one of the hallowed grounds of the game to play Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2025, a team spokesperson confirmed to WCIA Monday.

As part of the contract, the Panthers have a $560,000 guarantee for playing in the game. It is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 22, 2025. It will be the first meeting between the two programs. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships and eight SEC championships since 2009.

First-year head coach Chris Wilkerson is taking over the program heading into 2022, hoping to rebound after three consecutive seasons with only one win.