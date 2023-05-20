EVANSTON (WCIA) — Offensively Eastern Illinois made contact with the ball, but weren’t able to string together hits together to drive in the 10 runners they left on base in its season-ending loss to Miami (OH) in the NCAA Tournament.

“The game of softball is a game of inches,” infielder Kendall Grover said. “So we did have some good barrels on the ball, but I mean we’re up we’re playing at the big standards now so we have to expect those diving plays to happen but other than that all we can do is barrel up the ball like we have been and just hope for the best.”

Miami pitcher Brianna Pratt held the Panthers to a scoreless game, allowing 8 hits while striking out 8 in 7 innings pitched. But while the Panthers lost their first two regional games, head coach Tara Archibald says this is setting a new standard for the program.

“They have no understanding of the impact they’ve made on this program right now in this moment,” Archibald said. “Right now in this moment they’re devastated, but in hopefully a few days, it might take a few weeks they’re going to realize the legacy they’ve set and the standard they’ve set for our program and they’re going to be really proud of that.”

“It’s so surreal I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little girl and understand we made history,” outfielder Jaylen Pritchard said. “Understand I made new friends, new family. We have grown a lot from last year to this year it came from our unit. We’re a big sisterhood this year.”

This is the first time the Panthers have won the Ohio Valley Conference and made the NCAA tournament. Eastern will lose six seniors, two senior starters.