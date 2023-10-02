WCIA — Eastern Illinois football is back in the national rankings for the first time since 2016. The Panthers are tied for 25th in the latest FCS Coaches Poll released on Monday, the first time since November of 2016 Eastern has been included in either the coaches or media poll.

At 4-1 overall, EIU is off to its best start since the 2013 season when Jimmy Garoppolo was quarterback, after a road win at Northwestern State on Saturday.

The Panthers return home to face UT Martin on Saturday for a 2 p.m. kickoff from O’Brien Field. The Skyhawks are ranked No. 23 in this week’s poll.