CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois football coach Chris Wilkerson is both encouraged by his team’s play in year two of a rebuild and equally disappointed the Panthers finished just one win away from a trip to the FCS playoffs. The Panthers finished the season with an 8-3 record, the most wins in a season since 2013, but came up just short of an at-large bid to qualify for the postseason.

“Super proud of the guys and the way we finished,” Wilkerson said in his office on Wednesday. “It was another step in the right direction to finish in the Top 25, a lot of individual accolades postseason but wish we would have had an opportunity to play this weekend but we didn’t so now going into the offseason it’s going to be we were one point away or one of the first four out, so how can we follow it up and get back to work?”

EIU finished the season with four-straight wins, ranked 24th in the FCS Coaches poll. The Panthers were 4-2 in Big South-OVC play, losing to UT Martin in overtime by one point after failing to convert a two-point conversion in the extra session. Wilkerson won the conference’s coach of the year honor, with several players taking home all-conference honors as well.