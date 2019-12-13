Each opponent “nameless and faceless” for Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois picked up their marquee win over Michigan, but they know they can’t let their guard down this weekend.

It was the defense that gave Illinois the edge over the Wolverines, specifically Da’Monte Williams. Brad Underwood called him one of the best defenders he’s ever coached.

The Illini get Old Dominion on Saturday at the SFC. The Monarchs made the NCAA tournament last season. Illinois knows they can’t take them lightly.

“To me a win is a win, it don’t really care about who, what rankings is, I just want to go out there and win,” Williams said.

“For us it’s the same mentality, it doesn’t matter who we play, for us we just got to come out and make it about us, play hard on the defensive side, and have a great game for us,” Andres Feliz said.

“There’s a quote I read a little while back about Michael Jordan and it was ‘Match me: Match my preparation, match my effort, match my attitude.’ That’s what great leaders do, that’s what we’re developing on our team, and again it’s ‘nameless, faceless,’ it does not matter who we play,” Underwood said.

It’s a 5:00 tip from the State Farm Center on Saturday.