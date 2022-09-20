CHATHAM (WCIA) — Glenwood senior running back Drew Dwyer was always willing to step up into whatever role was needed of him.

“Drew’s a playmaker for us,” Glenwood head coach David Hay said. “Yeah in the first few games he didn’t start, but he was playing. He’s one of the guys that we can put all over the field. He plays wide receiver, plays inside receiver, plays in the back field. He’s kind of that swiss army knife for us on the offensive side.”

When Titans starting running back Galashky Blaise got hurt, Dwyer become the go to guy in the backfield.

“I never started a varsity game prior to (Normal) U-High,” Dwyer said. “Since Galashky’s been injured I had to fill the role of his big part in the offense so it’s been great. Getting to know just how I fit in in the offense with him out.”

And Dwyer’s done an impressive job so far, rushing for 285 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

“It was odd just knowing that I had to step up and be the role player that we need,” added Dwyer.



“Now with injury he gets a little bit more of an opportunity to really, really showcase what he can do,” Hay said. “I’m really proud of the fact that now he’s also getting a little more extended opportunity on Friday nights.”

And that will only continue in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week, as Glenwood looks to stay undefeated with a trip to Rochester.