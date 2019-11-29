DuRocher wins Athlete of the Week

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Jacob DuRocher is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week! The junior running back scored four touchdowns in the Rockets semifinal win over Mascoutah.

He rushed for 75 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with four receptions for 152 yards and another score, as the Rockets beat Mascoutah in the Class 5A semifinals. Rochester advances to play for their first 5A state title on Saturday.

“It’s a little nerve wracking, I really don’t want to mess it up for these senior boys and just don’t want to lose for them,’ DuRocher said. “Try and go out and give it my all and play 100%.”

“I knew physically we could handle it but you go through the grinds, it’s hard to win four straight in any class but to win four and make the state championship has been huge for these kids,” head coach Derek Leonard said. “I knew this group could do it, but I knew it was going to be tough but man, they’re one win away.”

The Rockets get Chicago St. Rita 10 a.m. on Saturday for the championship.