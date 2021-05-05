Dumont de Chassart named co-Big Ten Golfer of the Year

WCIA — Adrien Dumont de Chassart is the co-Big Ten Golfer of the Year, the league announced on Wednesday. The Illinois junior is the program’s 12th player to win the prestigious award and first since Nick Hardy in 2018.

Dumont de Chassart finished tied for second individually at the Big Ten Championships over the weekend, leading the Illini to their sixth straight league title. The Belgium native is second on the team in stroke average at 71.04, while tying for the team lead as the Illini’s top finisher at three events this season.

Michael Feagles joins Dumont de Chassart on the All-Big Ten First team, along with Jerry Ji. Illini senior Giovanni Tadiotto is the lone Illinois player on the second team.

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S GOLF ALL-CONFERENCE AND INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS

BIG TEN CO-GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois
Alex Schaake, Iowa

BIG TEN FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Clay Merchent, Indiana

BIG TEN COACH OF THE YEAR
Tyler Stith, Iowa

FIRST TEAM ALL-BIG TEN
Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois*
Michael Feagles, Illinois
Jerry Ji, Illinois
Clay Merchent, Indiana
Mac McClear, Iowa* 
Alex Schaake, Iowa
James Piot, Michigan State
Angus Flanagan, Minnesota

* – unanimous selections 

SECOND TEAM
Giovanni Tadiotto, Illinois
Ethan Shepherd, Indiana
John Driscoll III, Northwestern
David Nyfjall, Northwestern
Maxwell Moldovan, Ohio State
Cole Bradley, Purdue
Joe Weiler, Purdue
Chris Gotterup, Rutgers

