Ford ready for his time, Illini transfer tight end set to suit up

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Luke Ford has the look. The 6-foot-6, 250 pound Illini tight end sported a Hawaiian shirt, open collar, sunglasses and spiked hair during his first chat with media this year on Zoom on Thursday.

The Carterville native and former No. 1 player in the state in the Class of 2018 also has the confidence. He expects to be good and has even listed himself as a junior on the roster to better prepare him for the draft, despite getting a redshirt year after transferring from Georgia. After playing in nine games as a true freshman for the Bulldogs, primarily as a blocking tight end, Ford announced he was coming home. He was denied a hardship waiver, forced to sit out, but now he’s ready to make the most of his opportunity.

Had a great time on the Zoom Call😂 https://t.co/MDNRiEve8D — L U K E F O R D🇺🇸 (@lukeford82) October 8, 2020

“I know my capabilities,” Ford said. “I know what I’m capable of. I have a lot of really good, talented guys around me who are going to help me. I want to play to their level and we have a great defense so I’m getting reps versus them and getting better doing this and that. I have confidence going in and I have high expectations because I know what I’m capable of and I know what I can do. I know that even though I sat out a year, I’ll still be able to come in and hopefully be able to make an impact.”

That’s about as serious as it gets with Ford, who cracked jokes left and right during his 20-plus minute Zoom session with media Thursday. The self titled “Hydration manager” was the hype guy for the Illini last season, now he’s two weeks away from getting to step on the field for the first time in nearly two years. When he does, Ford brings a tough, hard-nosed minded approach to the field.

“I think I watched ‘The Waterboy’, that’s honestly where I got that style of play from. I was a little scrawny dude, probably 160 soaking wet, freshman year of high school but I watched ‘The Waterboy’ and I was just like, ‘You know what, I’m going just going to go head first, fast as I can and see what happens.'”