Drennan wins Athlete of the Week

TOLONO (WCIA) — Unity High School’s Nate Drennan is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior leads the Rockets receivers this season with five touchdowns–including a 81-yard touchdown to start the game off in a rivalry win against the Spartans last week.

The seniors has been heating up on the field this season, and says just the opportunity to suit up is something he’s grateful for.

“After knowing maybe we wouldn’t be able to have a season, getting out here and playing with the guys just working hard, every route, every play, not taking anything for granted,” says Drennan.

Drennan is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//