Dosunmu staying home, drafted by Bulls: “This is one of the greatest days of my life”

CHICAGO (WCIA) — The official NBA Draft party is over for Ayo Dosunmu but the celebration continues for the former Illini’s family and friends. Hundreds supported Dosunmu at his private event Thursday night in Chicago, they erupted when the Chicago Bulls selected him 38th overall. It was later than anyone expected, several had projected the All-American to go in the first round, but the chance to stay home made up for any disappointment of going earlier.

“I knew that whenever my name would be called it would be destined and I knew once we got past the first round, I knew Chicago was the place, I just knew it was the place to be. Unbelievable, I’m excited, this is probably one of the greatest days of my life.”



“To be able to be at home in this atmosphere, it couldn’t get any better,” Ayo’s mom Jamarra Dosunmu said. “It couldn’t get any better, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”



“And it’s so fitting, it’s so Ayo,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s such an Ayo moment that the Bulls select him and he gets to stay right here at home.”

Dosunmu is the first Illini drafted since Meyers Leonard in 2012.