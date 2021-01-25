Dosunmu named Top 10 point guard in country, Illini up to No. 19

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu is one of 10 players in the country on the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award candidate list on Monday. A national committee of college basketball personnel cut the watch list of candidates in half from 20 to 10.
Bob Cousy Award Top 10 Candidates
Scottie Barnes, Florida State
Jared Butler, Baylor
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Collin Gillespie, Villanova
Carlik Jones, Louisville
Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton
Dosunmu is averaging 21.7 points per game, eighth in the NCAA. He’s one of only two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. The Chicago native is ranked No. 5 in the KenPom National Player of the Year rankings.
Meanwhile, the Illini (10-5, 6-3 B1G) climbed three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll to No. 19. Illinois only played once last week, a 14-point home win over Penn State, after Saturday’s trip to Michigan State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Spartans’ program.
The delay means Illinois will have 10 days between games, before No. 7 Iowa visits Champaign Friday night for an 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.