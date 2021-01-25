Dosunmu named Top 10 point guard in country, Illini up to No. 19

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior Ayo Dosunmu is one of 10 players in the country on the 2021 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award candidate list on Monday. A national committee of college basketball personnel cut the watch list of candidates in half from 20 to 10.

Bob Cousy Award Top 10 Candidates

Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Jared Butler, Baylor

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Collin Gillespie, Villanova

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton

Dosunmu is averaging 21.7 points per game, eighth in the NCAA. He’s one of only two players in the nation averaging at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists per game. The Chicago native is ranked No. 5 in the KenPom National Player of the Year rankings.

The Bob Cousy Award has narrowed its Watch List to 10 candidates, highlighted by @AyoDos_11!#Illini | #EveryDayGuyshttps://t.co/G8E71wBa8E — Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, the Illini (10-5, 6-3 B1G) climbed three spots in this week’s AP Top 25 poll to No. 19. Illinois only played once last week, a 14-point home win over Penn State, after Saturday’s trip to Michigan State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases in the Spartans’ program.

The delay means Illinois will have 10 days between games, before No. 7 Iowa visits Champaign Friday night for an 8 p.m. tip at State Farm Center.