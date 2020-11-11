Dosunmu named AP Preseason All-American

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The accolades continue to pour in for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois junior was named an Associated Press Preseason All-American on Wednesday. It’s the second such honor for the guard, who was also named an All-American pick by CBS Sports. Dosunmu is also on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List for the second straight year, and is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 returning player by Andy Katz.

2020-21 AP Preseason All-America Team:

Jared Butler, Baylor

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

Remy Martin, Arizona State

BREAKING: Luka Garza of Iowa and Jared Butler of Baylor headline The Associated Press preseason All-America team.



Read more >> https://t.co/JoDXiIObAg pic.twitter.com/d7OtbGJ15z — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 11, 2020

Dosunmu is one of ten players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, along with Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.

2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Team:

Kofi Cockburn , Illinois

Ayo Dosunmu , Illinois (unanimous)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous)

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Aaron Henry, Michigan State

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media while helping lead the Illini to a 21-10 overall record and 13-7 in conference play. Dosunmu withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to campus for his junior campaign, where the Illini will enter the season ranked No. 8 nationally.