Dosunmu named AP Preseason All-American

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The accolades continue to pour in for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois junior was named an Associated Press Preseason All-American on Wednesday. It’s the second such honor for the guard, who was also named an All-American pick by CBS Sports. Dosunmu is also on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List for the second straight year, and is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 returning player by Andy Katz.
2020-21 AP Preseason All-America Team:
Jared Butler, Baylor
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous)
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Dosunmu is one of ten players named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, along with Illini sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.
2020-21 Preseason All-Big Ten Team:
Kofi Cockburn, Illinois
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (unanimous)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Luka Garza, Iowa (unanimous)
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Aaron Henry, Michigan State
Marcus Carr, Minnesota
Trevion Williams, Purdue
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media while helping lead the Illini to a 21-10 overall record and 13-7 in conference play. Dosunmu withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to campus for his junior campaign, where the Illini will enter the season ranked No. 8 nationally.