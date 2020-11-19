Dosunmu, Cockburn named to Naismith Trophy Watchlist

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Less than a week from the start of the Illinois basketball season, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are already catching some buzz.

Dosunmu and Cockburn were named to the Naismith Trophy Watchlist Thursday. The award is given to the Player of the Year, which was won last year by Dayton’s Obi Toppin.

50 players from around the country get named to the preseason watchlist every season. Illinois is one of only eight teams with multiple players on the list, the only team in the Big Ten to do so.