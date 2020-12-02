Dosunmu, Cockburn added to Wooden Award Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Illinois basketball will play in its first Top 5 game in 15 years on Wednesday when the 5th-ranked Illini take on No. 2 Baylor in the Jimmy V Classic. The last time a Top 5 showdown happened for Illinois was in the national championship game in 2005 against North Carolina. The latest regular season Top 5 matchup was Dec. 1, 2004 against Wake Forest when the Illini took down the top-ranked Demon Deacons. It's also been awhile since the Illini have been ranked this high, closing out the 2005 season No. 1 in the polls, but it's exactly where the Illini should be, according to head coach Brad Underwood.

"It's where we belong," Underwood said. "That part I'm proud of, we should be in these games. We're playing in the Jimmy V, on national TV, against the second ranked team in the country. That's exciting. It's not something we take for granted but I do thing it's where we should be. And it's nice to be back there and have our chance to play on that stage."