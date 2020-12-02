Dosunmu, Cockburn added to Wooden Award Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were added to the Wooden Award Watch List on Tuesday. Illinois becomes just the 11th program in the country with two players on the award list for the nation’s top player. Iowa is the only other Big Ten team to have two guys represented, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.

