Dosunmu, Cockburn added to Wooden Award Watch List

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Both Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn were added to the Wooden Award Watch List on Tuesday. Illinois becomes just the 11th program in the country with two players on the award list for the nation’s top player. Iowa is the only other Big Ten team to have two guys represented, Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp.
Dosunmu has now been named the following preseason watch lists and accolades:
- Wooden Award Watch List by the Los Angeles Athletic Club
- Naismith Trophy Watch List by the Atlanta Tipoff Club
- Div. I Player of the Year Watch List by the NABC
- No. 2 contender for National Player of the Year by Andy Katz, NCAA.com
- Preseason All-America Team by the Associated Press
- Bob Cousy Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- First-team All-American by CBS Sports, Blue Ribbon, The Athletic, Athlon, Dick Vitale
- Unanimous Preseason All-Big Ten by league media
- Nation’s most intriguing player by Brian Hamilton, The Athletic
- Nation’s No. 1 guard by CJ Moore, The Athletic
- Nation’s No. 3 overall player by Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com
Cockburn, meanwhile, has garnered the following preseason watch lists and accolades:
- Wooden Award Watch List by the Los Angeles Athletic Club
- Naismith Trophy Watch List by the Atlanta Tipoff Club
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watch List by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame
- Third-team All-American by Dick Vitale, fourth-team All-American by Blue Ribbon
- Preseason All-Big Ten by conference media
- Nation’s No. 4 big by Brendan Marks, The Athletic
- Nation’s No. 10 returning player by Andy Katz, NCAA.com
- Nation’s No. 17 overall player by Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com