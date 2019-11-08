Donny Navarro granted full scholarship

(WCIA) — It was a huge surprise for the Illinois Football player Donny Navarro, who was given a full scholarship on Thursday afternoon.

Head Coach Lovie Smith surprised the sophomore wide receiver at their team meeting. The transfer from Valparaiso had to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, but has played in all nine games with the Illini this season.

Navarro scored a 48-yard touchdown in the Illini’s statement win over ranked Wisconsin, while earning 184 receiving yards so far this season. His goal is to help the team to bowl eligibility this season.

“It’s kinda cool that each game becomes the biggest game of your career,” says Navarro. “It gets bigger and bigger, and we’re excited for the opportunity to be in that position.”

“With each catch and each game he continues to get more confidence with our staff, and with Brandon as well” says Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith. “I’m extremely impressed with Donny and his performances so far.”

Navarro hopes to continue his impressive performance against Michigan State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.