Different feel around Thanksgiving practices for Illini this year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — With bowl eligibility already clinched, the practices leading up to Thanksgiving have a different feel for the Illini this season. Much more relaxed and less full of pressure.

Illinois had to move up their practice schedule this week. Since they will not practice on Thursday to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Illini got in work on Monday, a day they normally take off. Practice will continue Tuesday and Wednesday, then resume Friday to prepare for the game on Saturday.

“For the most part it’s just a lot of preparation this week for Northwestern. Obviously not having practice Thursday, we have to scoot everything up a day, usually we get those two days off so our bodies were a little bit more sore than usual for the first day of practice for the week,” Justice Williams said.

“It’s a lot more relaxing. Being a senior it’s kind of surreal, like this is the week and usually in the past this has been the last week of the season but it’s nice knowing that we’re having a bowl game to go to,” Dre Brown said. “So it’s kind of getting real just being a senior like ‘Hey, this is kind of your last regular week of college football’.”

Illinois and Northwestern kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday on FS1.