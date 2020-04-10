Derek Harper on Hall of Fame: “It means everything”

WCIA — Derek Harper had a big hand in helping Lou Henson put Illinois basketball back on the map. The All-American and Class of 2020 Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame honoree was a freshman on the 1981 team that snapped an 18-year NCAA tournament drought. It was the first appearance in the Big Dance for Henson at Illinois, and ultimately propelled the program forward.

Harper played a role his first two years in Champaign but shined as a junior, scoring 15.4 points per game. He turned pro after that season and was drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Mavericks. It was just the start of a 16-year career in the NBA, where he ended up scoring more than 16,000 points. Now the standout can call himself an Illini Hall of Famer as well.

“It means everything,” Harper said during a teleconference on Friday. “Actually when I first got wind of it, it was a surreal thought because I don’t think anybody picks up a basketball or a football or a baseball or whatever the case is or the sport is, anticipating being in someone’s Hall of Fame. You know when you reflect on it, you have to be very humbled by it.”

Harper is now retired in Plano, Texas.