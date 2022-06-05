WCIA — Tuscola native Morgan Day and Oklahoma State could not have asked for a better start to their trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Cowgirls have won their first two games, 4-2 vs. Arizona and 2-0 vs. Florida. It is the first time since 1993 OSU has started 2-0 at the World Series. Day has not needed to make an appearance in the first two games, but will be fresh as the end of the postseason comes quick. After transferring from Illinois State, Day feels right where she should be.

“This is kind of what I came here for, but you look at at a lot of the programs that have already been knocked out kind of early in the tournament and they go to those respective programs for the same reason,” Day said. “But it’s just kind of my fate that it worked out and we’ve been working hard as a team and we are right where we should be.”

Oklahoma State plays Texas on Monday.