Danville’s Tevin Smith commits to Cal State Fullerton

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Danville senior Tevin Smith is heading west. The Vikings basketball standout verbally committed to Cal State Fullerton on Friday night, LIVE on WCIA 3.

“It was the perfect for me,” Smith said. “Good with Coach Taylor, we connected well, and then Coach Dunson, we also connected well, the assistant coach. It was just, felt like family from the beginning. Trusting family goes a long way when it comes to a commitment.”

Smith took a virtual visit with the Titans but has not physically been on campus yet. COVID-19 has brought in-person college recruiting visits to a standstill.

Blessed to receive an offer from Cal State Fullerton🟠⚫️ pic.twitter.com/mfd18538jB — Tevin Smith (@Tevobuckets) July 28, 2020

“They showed me everything,” Smith said of his virtual visit. “All the tours, it was all good. Thanks to all the (other) coaches who put their trust in me, effort and interest in me (in the recruiting process).”

Smith’s journey to becoming a Division I athlete has been filled with plenty of adversity. The 6-foot-4 wing tore his left ACL as a sophomore, then hurt his other knee at the Pontiac Holiday Tournament as a junior, costing him several games last season. All high school sports are on hold right now in Illinois, due to COVID-19 mitigations from the IDPH and Gov. Pritzker’s office.

“I managed to really just think of the positive,” Smith said. “You just got to keep pushing through cause better days will come.”

Tevin Smith Commits LIVE https://t.co/dLEgG47MNj — Tevin Smith (@Tevobuckets) January 2, 2021

The 3-star prospect, ranked 10th in the state according to 247Sports, has been playing with the United States Basketball Academy in Oregon. It’s replacing the lack of a prep season with the Vikings. Smith is completing his school work with Danville remotely, and is on track to graduate in the spring. If the school goes back to full time in-person learning, Smith will have to pick between staying out west with USBA or returning home to Vermilion County.

The one thing he does know, is his future home. Cal State Fullerton is 1-0 this season and last made the NCAA Tournament in 2018. Smith has big goals ahead.

“Making an impact right away, winning, hopefully winning a title,” he said.