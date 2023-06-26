CHARLESTON (WCIA) — Danville native Kylen Butler thought he was taking a job closer to home when he became the Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Valparaiso this spring, that is until Eastern Illinois called.

“Coach Simmons, he gave me the opportunity to be a Division I assistant coach,” Butler said. “That’s been a dream of mine for quite some years.”

At just 26 years old, the former Viking has his first job as a coach on a college basketball bench working for Marty Simmons.

“Knowing that I got the opportunity at such a young age, right down the street from home, and doing it with a coach I’m familiar with, I couldn’t do nothing but thank God,” Butler said. “It was a blessing.”

Butler formed a relationship with Simmons at Clemson while he was a graduate assistant, and Simmons a Special Assistant to the Head Coach. The now third-year Panther boss felt Butler was right for the job.

“He’s somebody that I have a ton of respect for,” said Simmons. “Really knowlegable about the game of basketball. Somebody that’s hard-working, and I knew I could trust.”

Just a little more than an hour drive from his parents, Butler also understands he has a platform for positive representation.

“I never really knew being closer to home could mean more of having an impact,” he said. “But over the last few weeks you see how many people you can impact in a positive light. But being closer to home, I’m within distance to, ‘Okay, we see this guy doing something positive for himself, for the community.’ And they can also see me face-to-face now.”

With aspirations of becoming a head coach one day down the line, one of Danville’s own is just enjoying being back home.