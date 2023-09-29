DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville High School is set to complete significant updates to its football field once the football season ends.

The $5.4 million deal to fully renovate the complex was approval by the school board earlier this week. The upgrades will include new concrete, bleachers and a turf field to replace the longtime grass field.

The school hopes these updates will help improve handicap accessibility. Mark Bacy, Facilitator of District Athletics, said this will help the school in numerous ways.

“It benefits the school as a whole, and honestly, aesthetically, the design is going to be beautiful,” Bacy said. “That will help in just the overall appearance of the building, giving kids a sense of pride.”

A Champaign-based contractor will break ground after the football season ends in late October. A target completion date is set for August of 2024.