DANVILLE (WCIA) — The Danville Dans won their 1,000th regular season game in franchise history Monday night, beating the Terre Haute Rex 9-5 at Danville Stadium.

The organization is in its 35th season of amateur baseball in Vermilion County, starting in 1988 as the Danville Highlanders. It was short lived though, with the team switching its name to the Dans the next season.

Current Dans head coach Eric Coleman has nearly a third of the wins in Danville history, currently sitting at 312-224, after winning his 300th game with the team earlier this season.