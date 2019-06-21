Danville Dans attract nationwide talent

(WCIA) — The Danville Dans are bringing some of the best baseball players to Central Illinois.

The summer prospect league for elite players in Danville, IL has brought in athletes as far as California to Louisiana. College athletes as well as some fresh out of high school have flocked to Central Illinois with the hopes of developing their skills, and taking their game to the next level.

“We’ve averaged five guys a year getting drafted, says head coach Eric Coleman. “So hopefully we continue that trend, and like I said we recruit at a high level and we expect our players to play at a high level, but at the end of the day we want to develop and try and win as well.”



“The baseball is great, I’ve learned so much over here already, and I know it’s gonna be a great season,” says catcher Wes Toups. “The coaches have just taught me so much and even the older guys on the team, cause I’m the youngest one, and they’ve all been so supporting and taught me so many things, it’s just great.”

Toups will play at LSU this upcoming season.

The Danville Dans play at Danville stadium and will return home on Tuesday, June 25th when they face Hannibal.