Dans alumni called up to Washington Nationals

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A former Danville Dans player has made it to the big leagues.

Ben Braymer was called up to the Washington Nationals. The Baton Rouge, La. native batted for the Dans in 2014.

Braymer was selected by the Nationals in the 18th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Jeanie Cooke, Managing Partner for the Dans, said he’s an exceptional person and a fabulous ballplayer, adding she always “loves when good things happen to good people.”

“We’ve had 30 major-leaguers, some of them are still playing and some aren’t,” she said. “But we’ve been very fortunate with the Dans program to have our college coaches send us outstanding players.”

Cooke said she thinks that number will go up again.

Braymer was first coached by current Dans Manager, Eric Coleman.