Daniel Barker back for Illini, Daniel Imatorbhebhe enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — One Illinois tight end is staying, one is leaving.

Daniel Barker announced he is returning to play for the Illini as a fourth year senior on Wednesday, while fellow tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe is heading to the transfer portal, according to a report from 247Sports and Jeremy Werner at Illini Inquirer.

Barker was second on the team in receptions this past season, catching 19 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. In his career, the 6-foot-4 pass catching tight end has 46 receptions for 625 yards and seven scores.

JUST IN: #IllinI TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe is in the transfer portal.



Played 5 games at Illinois after injury-prone last three seasons. He could play a 7th year of eligibility.https://t.co/CpzdEZVziE — Jeremy Werner (@JWerner247) January 7, 2021

Imatorbhebhe is heading to the portal for the third time. The former Florida and Southern California tight end caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown, playing five games for the Illini in 2020 alongside his brother Josh, who declared for the NFL Draft last month.