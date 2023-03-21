DANVILLE (WCIA) — Ramalle Arnold scored a game high 13 points with Kendall Taylor and Terrence Ringo added 10 a piece to lead No. 4 seed Danville Area Community College to a 67-46 win over No. 13 Johnson County Tuesday night in the opening round of the NJCAA D-II National Tournament.

The Jaguars (25-4) are hosting this week’s tournament at Mary Miller Gym and participating for the first time since 2018. DACC got out to an early lead, taking a 35-19 lead into halftime, then managed to outscore the Cavaliers (26-8) by five in the second half to cruise to the easy victory.

With the win, Danville remains in the winners’ bracket and will play again on Thursday against either Iiowa Lakes or Waubonsee, that game is scheduled for Wednesday.