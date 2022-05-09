DANVILLE (WCIA) — The day didn’t end the way the Danville Area Community College softball team wanted it to with a 17-2 loss to Illinois Central College in the Region 24 tournament title game, but all is not lost for the Jaguars. DACC’s dream of making it to the NJCAA Division II National Championships are still intact after beating Parkland 1-0 in the day’s first game.

The Jaguars will now play and host the Central B District Championship this weekend in a Best of 3 series for the chance to advance to Nationals for just the second time in program history.