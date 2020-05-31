Current and former Illini respond to George Floyd’s death

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The sports community is speaking out in response to the protests that have occurred following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Current and former Illini athletes have shared their messages on social media to protest social injustice.
Illinois basketball guard Trent Frazier shared a photo on twitter, with the message “I Can’t Breathe” written on the shirt–those were some of Floyd’s last words. Illini signee Adam Miller also shared a similar message.
Former Illinois basketball player and current Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard also shared his message on twitter, he says “I was raised to love everyone. No matter the color of their skin.”
Below are more Illini that have shared their messages on social media: