Current and former Illini respond to George Floyd’s death

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The sports community is speaking out in response to the protests that have occurred following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Current and former Illini athletes have shared their messages on social media to protest social injustice.

Illinois basketball guard Trent Frazier shared a photo on twitter, with the message “I Can’t Breathe” written on the shirt–those were some of Floyd’s last words. Illini signee Adam Miller also shared a similar message.

I was raised to love everyone. No matter the color of their skin. What’s going on in America right now is sad and in some cases, makes me angry. But how can I actually be upset? African Americans are racially profiled and judged continually in this country. pic.twitter.com/AEqfMrFwFd — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) May 31, 2020

Former Illinois basketball player and current Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard also shared his message on twitter, he says “I was raised to love everyone. No matter the color of their skin.”

Below are more Illini that have shared their messages on social media:

Racism and injustice are simply wrong. I pray for George Floyd and his family. Change starts with each of us. I stand beside my staff and team to be a part of the solution. #IllinoisWBBstandstogether — Nancy Fahey (@CoachFahey) May 31, 2020