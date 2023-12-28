CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brody Cuppernell is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The St. Thomas More wrestler is 8-1 to start his season, wrestling up a weight class at 215 on his way back down to 190. His goal is to get there by the time the postseason comes around. After finishing runner-up at State last season, the highest finisher in program history, the All-State football player is more motivated than ever to finish at the top of the podium at State Center in February.

“It’s something in the back of your mind like, ‘Man, you know I could have been great. I didn’t succeed but I’ve got another opportunity and that’s something a lot of people don’t have.’ I just want to make the best of my opportunities,” Cuppernell said. “I don’t think about it too much accolade-wise, I think about it more as motivation. I don’t tell everyone I got second in state, I want to tell everyone I got first in state.”

