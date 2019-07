DANVILLE (WCIA) -- Schlarman incoming senior Capria Brown has blown up this summer on the recruiting trail. The 5-foot-11 guard has received several big time offers, including one from Illinois. Brown got the call over the weekend that Nancy Fahey wants her to join the Illini.

"I think it's really turning around," Brown said about the program. "I know she's telling me how she has a lot of good recruits coming in this next class. I'm really excited to see what she has going on.