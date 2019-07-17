Corbin named to Doak Walker watch list

(WCIA) — Rising senior Reggie Corbin was named to The Doak Walker Award watch list. The running back had a standout junior season, scoring 11 touchdowns and rushing 1,686 yards.

The Doak Walker Award is the only major collegiate football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing, and celebrates accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community

This is Corbin’s second watch list honor after being named to the Maxwell Award list earlier this week.

Corbin will join junior defensive back Nate Hobbs and junior offensive lineman Alex Palczewski at the Big Ten Football Media Days. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith will also attend the annual event taking place Thursday July 18th, and Friday July 19th in Chicago.

The Illini will make their media day rounds on Thursday, along with Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Ohio State.