Collins making an impact in freshman season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — For the four Illini volleyball seniors, the NCAA tournament is nothing new. But for the freshman, they’ve never been there, it’s a brand new experience.

That includes Kennedy Collins. The Zion native is second on the team in blocks with 75, she also boasts a third best hitting percentage with .238.

“I’m pretty nervous, it’s my first time, my expectations is to just go balls out and leave with no regrets,” Collins said. “We can beat anyone honestly, I just think we need to go after it.”

“She’s been able to come in and just do a tremendous job, both on the offensive and defensive end, and do that as a freshman kinda with the bright lights, it’s a big deal, and she’s handled herself pretty well, even as a freshman, a real stabilizing force for us,” head coach Chris Tamas said.

Illinois plays Utah in the first round on Friday at 5:00 in the BYU region.