Coleman commits to UT-Martin

WCIA — Jonte Coleman didn’t have to think very long after receiving an offer from UT-Martin on Wednesday. The former Central basketball player just wrapped up his two year stint at Kankakee Community College and was looking for a D-1 offer to fulfill his long dream of playing basketball at the next level. Coleman accepted the offer and can now call himself a Division I basketball player.

“It feels good. It’s always been a dream and it feels like I’ve got a lot of weight lifted off my shoulders now so it’s just a dream come true,” Coleman said during a FaceTime interview. “It’s a lot of hard work the past two years, even in high school, I just been working hard. My mom always told me don’t give up and trust the process and it paid off.”

Coleman led the Cavaliers in scoring this past season as a sophomore, averaging 13 points per game. It was his sharp shooting that caught the most attention though. The 6-foot-4 guard made 111 3-pointers, fifth most in the NJCAA, averaging 45 percent from the beyond the arc.