Cockburn sweeps Big Ten weekly honors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Averaging 17.7 points and 14.7 rebounds in three games last week has garned Illinois center Kofi Cockburn both the Big Ten Player of the Week honors and Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Cockburn broke the Illinois freshman record for rebounds in one game with 17 in their win against the Citadel. He is currently tied for the most double-doubles in the nations with five, three other players have matched that. This is his first Player of the Week award, and second Freshman of the Week honor.

“The uniqueness of Kofi is just his shear size and his athleticism and that’s a handful because teams don’t have that,” head coach Brad Underwood said. “Those awards are a tribute to him, but most importantly they’re a tribute to his teammates.”

He is the first player to sweep both awards since Michigan State’s Nick Ward in February of 2017.