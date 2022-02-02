Cockburn powers No. 18 Illinois to win over No. 11 Wisconsin, first place in Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn scored 20 points in the first half alone, on his way to his 40th career double-double, as the 7-foot center finished with 37 points and 12 rebounds leading No. 18 Illinois to an 80-67 win over No. 11 Wisconsin Wednesday night at State Farm Center. The victory gives the Illini (16-5, 9-2 B1G) sole possession of first place in the Big Ten, with both the Badgers and Illini staring the night tied atop the league standings.

Cockburn finished the game going 16-of-19 from the field. He’s the first player over the last 25 seasons with at least 35 Pts & 10 Reb on 75% shooting in a game against an AP-ranked opponent, according to ESPN Stats and Info. Jacob Grandison broke out of a multi-week slump finishing with 14 points, including three 3s. National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis led the Badgers (17-4, 8-3 B1G) with 22 points and 15 rebounds but it took him 19 shots to get the points, shooting just 5-for-19 from the field. Half of his 22 points came from the foul line. Tyler Wahl added 14 points for the Badgers.

The Badgers were limited behind the ark, making just 3-of-24 shots from distance. For the game, Wisconsin shot just 38 percent from the field, with Illinois finishing at a 51 percent clip.

This is the first of a tough three-game stretch for the Illini, who will play their next two games in the Hoosier state. The road trip starts Saturday at Indiana for an 11 a.m. game at Assembly Hall before going to No. 4 Purdue next Tuesday night for another marquee match-up. The Boilers won in double-overtime last month in Champaign.