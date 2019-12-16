Cockburn, Myles garner B1G Freshman of the Week honors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was an Illini sweep in the weekly Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this week, with Kofi Cockburn winning on the men’s side and Kennedi Myles taking home the women’s honor.

It’s the fourth Freshman of the Week win this season for Cockburn. He averaged 19.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in two games last week, both Illini wins.

“He uses his body well. He’s a big body that can score down low. He’s very skilled, for being a freshman,” Michigan center Jon Teske said. “He does his work early, he likes to duck in a seal and they give him really good angles to just turn around and score.”

“He’s a big time player and he just shows his greatness. I told him at the beginning of the year, don’t get too high, don’t get too low. Always remember that, that’s one advice I first gave him when I met him and I just told him ‘don’t get too high, don’t get too low’. He knows he’s a great player, he knows he can be better and he just accepts being great and he loves the big moments,” Ayo Dosunmu said of his teammate.

Myles brings home the award for the first time. She 15 points and 16.5 rebounds in her two games last week. That includes a 20 rebound performance on Sunday, the single-game freshman record for the program.