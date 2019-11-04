Cockburn impressive in unofficial debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Friday was the first chance to see Illinois freshman Kofi Cockburn on the court in an Illini uniform, and he didn’t disappoint.

Cockburn notched an unofficial double-double as it was an exhibition game and the stats don’t count. He scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. But maybe most impressively, he played 28 minutes. Being 7′, the staff had their concerns about his conditioning, but his 28 minutes was second on the team behind Ayo Dosunmu.

“I mean, he’s a monster down there. It’s incredible, man. I don’t know what he had tonight, double-double, the guy is unbelievable,” Trent Frazier said. “He’s been great for us all preseason. It’s crazy to say he’s got three times better than when he came here.”

“I think one of the grave and big differences, and we talked about it with out guys, is at the South Carolina scrimmage we opened up inside, inside, inside, inside and it was foul, foul, foul or bucket then everything else got going on the perimeter,” Brad Underwood said. “Tonight we were just the opposite.”

Illinois opens the regular season on Tuesday night against Nicholls State.