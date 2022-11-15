WCIA — Parkland volleyball is off to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to try and defend its NJCAA DII National Championship in the National Tournament.

Cliff Hastings’ squad won 52 matches in 2022, while only dropping two. It is a different team this time around, only four sophomores remain from that championship team. With four straight Top 2 finishes, the Cobras have confidence heading back.

“They are buying in to what we’re talking about as coaches, but also buying into the Sophomores and their leadership,” said Hastings. “They did win a national championship last year, they do know what it takes to make it happen.”

“This week we really have been trying to get that mindset and going into nationals, like you have to have that tough mindset,” said Kat Blase, who was on that title-winning team. “We want to go win, we don’t want to lose.”

“I think it’s so relieving that we already won last year, now it’s like we have that confidence that we’re going to go win again,” said Kenzie DeFosse.

The Cobras play Cape Fear Community College on Thursday at 11 a.m.