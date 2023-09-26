CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton High School’s football complex is getting an upgrade.

The plan is to put new turf on the football field and install new lighting. Two more lanes will also be added to the surrounding track, which currently has six lanes.

Superintendent Curt Nettles said the cost would be around $2.5 million, and that it will help Clinton make better year-round use of their field.

“Not only is it a great look for our school district, but it’s going to be more practical in terms of how we use our space,” Nettles said.

Clinton High School will start looking for bids soon. The hope is to start building this upcoming summer, so that the complex will be ready for fall sports in 2024.