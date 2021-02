CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — After helping Illinois to two Top Ten upsets, senior Zeke Clark was named Big Ten Athlete of the Week.

Zeke Clark named Big Ten Athlete of the Week‼️#Illini pic.twitter.com/m29Iqx4fs2 — Illinois M Tennis (@IlliniMTennis) February 16, 2021

Illinois upset No. 1 USC on Friday and No. 7 Virginia on Sunday. Clark did not lose a singles match in any of their wins. His efforts also helped Illinois beat Wisconsin earlier in the week. He scored the deuce point against the Trojans and Cavaliers.