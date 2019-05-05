Chuck Clutts time with Parkland softball coming to an end

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Chuck Clutts took over Parkland softball in 2001. This weekend he will coach his last regular season games in Champaign after more than 700 wins with the program.

Clutts has won 740 games with the program and is currently 31-19 with this years team. They’re 15-7 in the conference with only a couple games left.

“I’m trying not to think too much about it, obviously I do. But, were playing for a conference championships right now, and that’s our main thought right now. I’m sure it’s probably going to hit me after tomorrow’s last match, that it’s the last conference game I’ll coach here at Parkland College,” Clutts said. “This is the greatest group of young girls I’ve ever coached actually, they’re so close and they work hard and it shows on the field.”

The Cobras wrap up their regular season Sunday when they host Lewis & Clark.

