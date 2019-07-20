Chicago Bears give back to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the 100 year anniversary for the Chicago Bears, and the celebration is taking place in it’s original home of Decatur.

Bears Alumni Alex Brown and Jason McKie, along with USA Football coaches, helped lead a Gatorade Junior Training Camp at Milikin Universty. The event saw more than 200 athletes from four different Decatur high schools which included Eisenhower High School, MacArthur High School, St. Teresa High School and Decatur Lutheran High School.

Each school received a $3,000 check towards their Football Program, gifted by the Chicago Bears.

“The bears gave me an opportunity, that I wanted since I was 5-6 years old, and it’s just fantastic,” says Brown. “The organization, I don’t have enough good things to say about them. They’re aren’t words to describe how good they are to people, and to communities, and to the youth. It’s fantastic.”

“It means a lot to us, just to have the Bears come down and from USA Football and put on a camp for our kids, and the other programs here in Decatur, it’s a great thing for them to give back to the communities,” says McArthur Football head coach Derek Spates.



“To come back here, and support us, and give us new knowledge is pretty big thing and it meant a lot to us,” says Jeffery Wells, a senior football player at McArthur.

The 100-year celebration will continue on Sunday July 21st. The Decatur Civis Center is hosting “Return to Decatur” which will feature a panel discussion with writer Don Pierson, Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey, alumnus Lance Briggs, general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy.