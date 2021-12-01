Chase Brown, Doug Kramer named All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois running back Chase Brown and center Doug Kramer were both named All-Big Ten award winners on Wednesday. Kramer is on the second team, Brown the third team, voted on by conference coaches. Both Kramer and Brown were honorable mention selections by the media vote.

Kramer was an honorable mention selection the past two seasons and wraps up his college career No. 3 in program history in career starts, only trailing his teammates Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski. Brown became the 14th player in Illinois history to rush for more than 1,000 yards this season (1,005), with two 200-plus yard performances. The only other players in program history to rush for 200 yards in a game multiple times are Howard Griffith and Rashard Mendenhall.

Palczewski and Lowe were also named honorable mention selections by the Big Ten on Wednesday. Lowe is the 4th graded offensive tackle in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus this season. Palczewski was the No. 5 graded tackle in the Big Ten this season by PFF, splitting time between guard and tackkle. Both Lowe and Palczewski ended their Illini careers with a program record 52 career starts.

2021 All-Big Ten Football Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

OFFENSE FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, Ohio State Aidan O’Connell, Purdue Cade McNamara, Michigan

Running Back Hassan Haskins, Michigan TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State Chase Brown, Illinois

Running BackKenneth Walker III, Michigan State Braelon Allen, Wisconsin Blake Corum, Michigan

Receiver Chris Olave, Ohio State Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Receiver David Bell, Purdue Jahan Dotson, Penn State Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Center* Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Doug Kramer, Illinois Cam Jurgens, Nebraska

John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

Guard Thayer Munford, Ohio State Kyler Schott, Iowa Blaise Andries, Minnesota

Guard Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin Paris Johnson, Ohio State Conner Olson, Minnesota

Tackle* Daniel Faalele, Minnesota Ryan Hayes, Michigan Andrew Stueber, Michigan

Tackle* Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Peter Skoronski, Northwestern Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Tackle* Logan Bruss, Wisconsin Tyler Beach, Wisconsin

Tight End Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin Austin Allen, Nebraska Sam LaPorta, Iowa

OFFENSE HONORABLE MENTION

ILLINOIS: Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski; INDIANA: Matthew Bedford, Peyton Hendershot; IOWA: Tyler Goodson,

Mason Richman; MARYLAND: Dontay Demus, Jaelyn Duncan, Rakim Jarrett, Chig Okonkwo, Taulia Tagovailoa;

MICHIGAN: Erick All, Trevor Keegan, Luke Schoonmaker, Andrew Vastardis, Zak Zinter; MICHIGAN STATE: Matt

Allen, Connor Heyward, Jarrett Horst, Kevin Jarvis, Payton Thorne; MINNESOTA: Ko Kieft, Sam Schlueter;

NEBRASKA: Adrian Martinez; NORTHWESTERN: Evan Hull; OHIO STATE: Jeremy Ruckert; PENN STATE: Sean

Clifford, Juice Scruggs, Rasheed Walker; PURDUE: Payne Durham, Greg Long, Tyler Witt, Milton Wright; RUTGERS:

Isaih Pacheco; WISCONSIN: Jack Nelson, Joe Tippmann

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State

Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Pat Richter, Wisconsin

Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Named for Northwestern’s Otto Graham and Ohio State’s Eddie George

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Named for Minnesota’s Darrell Thompson and Indiana’s Antwaan Randle El

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Named for Purdue’s Bob Griese and Drew Brees

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: David Bell, Purdue

Named for Wisconsin’s Pat Richter and Michigan’s Desmond Howard

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Named for Wisconsin’s Alan Ameche and Ron Dayne

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: Austin Allen, Nebraska

Named for Penn State’s Ted Kwalick and Iowa’s Dallas Clark

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Named for Nebraska’s Dave Rimington and Ohio State’s Orlando Pace

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Riley Moss, Iowa

Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Jake Moody, Michigan

Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Jordan Stout, Penn State

Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Charlie Jones, Iowa

Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight